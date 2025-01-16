Catholic World News

1 in 7 Christians worldwide face high levels of persecution, discrimination

January 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on Open Doors International

CWN Editor's Note: One in seven Christians worldwide face “very high or extreme levels” of persecution or discrimination, according to Open Doors International, which advocates on behalf of persecuted Christians.

The organization estimates that 4,476 Christians were murdered on account of their faith in 2024, and 7,679 churches and other Christian properties were attacked.

The ten nations with the highest levels of persecution, according to its World Watch List 2025, are North Korea, Somalia, Yemen, Libya, Sudan, Eritrea, Nigeria, Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!