Bomb damages church in southeastern Italy

January 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A bomb recently damaged the exterior of a church in the southeastern Italian city of Fasano, according to a local online newspaper.

“Unknown persons detonated a paper bomb, causing significant damage” to the Church of St. Anthony the Abbot, according to the report. “The wall, already defaced previously by a vandalistic writing made with spray paint, is now further damaged.”

The attack took place on Christmas Eve, leading the local reporter to comment:

An incomprehensible gesture that affects the cultural and architectural heritage of the community. Not even Christmas Eve, a universal symbol of peace and respect, was spared from this act of vandalism.

