Quality of Catholic education, healthcare is winning respect of Muslims, Cameroon bishop says

January 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with Aid to the Church in Need, Bishop Bruno Ateba, SAC, of Maroua-Mokolo discussed his ministry in northern Cameroon (map).

The influence of the Islamist terrorist organization Boko Harom is waning, said Bishop Ateba, though he still needs soldiers to escort him to some remote parishes.

In an area in which Muslims are 95% of the population, “the Muslims control everything: trade, transport, politics,” he said. “We try to provide a witness. The Muslims respect us because of our works.”

“Muslims send their children to our schools because they appreciate the discipline and the good education,” he continued. “The Muslim children are often the best in the catechetics course! At home, they recite the Our Father and the Hail Mary, and the parents don’t have a problem with that.”

“It’s the same thing for our big health center, managed by the Missionary Sisters of Jesus Christ,” he continued. “Many Muslim women go there, because in the state hospitals, they would also be examined by men, which is inconceivable to them. They also appreciate the welcome and the quality of treatment with us.”

