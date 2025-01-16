Catholic World News

God ‘has become a nomad with the Gitano people,’ Pope writes in message

January 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a message for the 600th anniversary of the arrival of the Gitano people in Spain, Pope Francis wrote that “God is a pilgrim in history with humanity and has become a nomad with the Gitano people.”

The Pontiff asked the Gitanos (known elsewhere as Roma, Romani, or Gypsies) to walk with their bishops and to evangelize. “Now is the time to proclaim, with the strength of the Lord Jesus, the personal love of God who became man, who gave himself up for us, who is living and who offers us his salvation and his friendship,” the Pope wrote, as he recalled the example of Gitanos who have been beatified.

