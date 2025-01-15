Catholic World News

Pope, at audience, decries exploitation of children

January 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: “In our societies, unfortunately, there are many ways in which children are abused and mistreated,” Pope Francis said at his Wednesday public audience on January 15.

Continuing his series of talks on children, the Pope spoke of the “hundreds of millions of minors, despite not being of the minimum age to undergo the obligations of adulthood, are forced to work and many of them are exposed to particularly dangerous work; not to mention the boys and girls who are slaves to trafficking for prostitution or pornography, and forced marriages.”

Exhorting the faithful to rally against the exploitation of children, the Pope turned specifically to the question of child labor, saying, “if we want to eradicate child labor, we cannot be complicit in it. And when is this the case? For example, when we purchase products that involve child labor.”

