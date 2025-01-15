Catholic World News

Papal praise for Spanish cooperative

January 15, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office (Spanish)

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent audience, Pope Francis praised the work of the Cooperativa Virgen de las Angustias, a Spanish cooperative that takes its name from a basilica in Granada.

In his address, the Pope stressed three themes: cooperation, entrustment to the Blessed Virgin Mary, and the Blessed Mother’s maternal anguish.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!