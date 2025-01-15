Catholic World News

Italian bishops encourage enrollment in optional Catholic religion classes

January 15, 2025

» Continue to this story on Conferenza Episcopale Italiana

CWN Editor's Note: The leadership of the Italian Episcopal Conference has encouraged parents to enroll their children in optional Catholic religion classes in Italian public schools.

“Religion teachers are witnesses of hope, who combine professional competence with attention to individual students and their deepest questions,” the bishops stated. “We are very grateful to all the teachers who, while offering the reasons for the hope that moves them, accompany those who are growing up to discover the beauty and meaning of life, without giving in to the temptations of individualism and resignation, which suffocate the heart and extinguish dreams.”

84% of students are enrolled in the optional class, according to a Vatican newspaper article—with the number highest in the lower grades and lowest (78%) in the upper grades.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!