2 arson attacks on Sardinian church

January 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Church of Christ the King in Valledoria, a small town on the Italian island of Sardinia, suffered two arson attacks in a three-day period.

The first incident took place during Sunday Mass, and the parish priest was able to put out the fire; the second incident destroyed much of the church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

