Tabernacle recovered intact from devastated Los Angeles church

January 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A firefighter in Los Angeles recovered the tabernacle from Corpus Christi church, four days after the church building had been reduced to ashes by wildfire. The tabernacle was intact; the Blessed Sacrament unharmed.

Captain Bryan Nassour of the Los Angeles Fire Department said that he searched through the remains of the church after watching his brother and several friends lose their homes. He said “if I could save just one thing, let it be this, so they have something to believe in.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

