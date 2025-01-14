Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin meets with papal nuncios in Middle East

January 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, met on January 13 with the apostolic nuncios serving in the Middle East, to discuss the challenges facing the Church in that region.

The cardinal—who has been on a visit to Jordan, where he presided at the opening of a new church on the site of Jesus’ Baptism—also had a “cordial” phone conversation with Lebanon’s newly elected President Michael Aoun. He expressed satisfaction that the leadership vacuum in Lebanon had been resolved after a lengthy political stalemate, quickly followed by the selection of a new prime minister, Nawaf Salam.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!