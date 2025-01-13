Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin says China accord ‘beginning to bear some fruit’

January 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that the secret Vatican accord with China is “beginning to bear some fruit,” but conceded that those fruits “might not yet be visible,” in an interview with Vatican News.

In the same interview the Vatican Secretary of State expressed his hope that “a new era can begin for Syria,” allowing freedom and security for all people, after years of civil war. He voiced satisfaction with statements from the new ruling regime that guaranteed freedom of worship for Christians, but added: “We truly hope that these statements will be followed by actions.”

Regarding the China accord, Cardinal Parolin said that the goal is to ensure that all Chinese bishops are in full communion with Rome. On that front, he said, things are “progressively slowly—sometimes even taking a step backwards—but moving in the right direction.” He said that he understands why some criticize the Vatican approach, but called for patience in evaluating its results.

