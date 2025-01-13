Catholic World News

Angolan archbishop reveals he was assassination target

January 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop José Manuel Imbamba of Surimo has disclosed that he was once listed as a t target for assassination because of his human-rights advocacy.

The archbishop said that his name appeared on a target list in 2003, during a period of violent unrest following disputed elections. At the time he was serving as a parish priest.

