Kidnapped nuns released in Nigeria

January 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Two women religious who were kidnapped in southeastern Nigeria on January 7 have been released unharmed.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Sisters Vincentia Maria Nwankwo and Grace Mariette Okoli had been seized by gunmen as they traveled back from a meeting. Their congregation announced on January 13 that they were “unconditionally released and in good health,” without further details.

