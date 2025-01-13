Catholic World News

Pope baptizes 21 babies in Sistine Chapel

January 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis presided at Mass in the Sistine Chapel on January 12, the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord and baptized 21 children of Vatican employees (video).

“Each of you, parents, and the Church itself are giving the greatest gift, the greatest gift: the gift of faith to the children,” the Pontiff said during his extremely brief remarks, delivered in Italian.

