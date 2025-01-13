Catholic World News

In unusual move, Pope appoints 3rd secretary for Vatican dicastery

January 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an unusual move, Pope Francis has appointed a third secretary for the Vatican’s Dicastery for Culture and Education.

Praedicate Evangelium, the Pope’s apostolic constitution on the Roman Curia, states that each dicastery is led by a prefect and assisted by a secretary (Art. 14). The Dicastery for Culture and Education, however, had two secretaries: Bishop Paul Tighe (for the culture section) and Archbishop Giovanni Cesare Pagazzi (for the education section).

On January 12, Pope Francis named Msgr. Carlo Maria Polvani, adjunct undersecretary of the dicastery, as the third official in the dicastery with the title of secretary. The Pontiff also appointed him an archbishop.

