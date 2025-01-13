Catholic World News

Papal condolences for Los Angeles fires

January 13, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope’s Secretary of State, has sent a telegram in the Pope’s name to Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, as fires devastated the region.

“Saddened by the loss of life and the widespread destruction caused by the fires near Los Angeles, His Holiness Pope Francis assures you and the communities affected by this tragedy of his spiritual closeness,” Cardinal Parolin wrote on January 11.

“Entrusting the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of Almighty God, His Holiness sends heartfelt condolences to those who mourn their loss,” Cardinal Parolin continued. “He likewise prays for the relief efforts of the emergency services personnel and imparts his blessing to all as a pledge of consolation and strength in the Lord.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!