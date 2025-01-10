Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin, in Jordan, calls for ceasefire in Holy Land

January 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin celebrated Mass on January 10 at the dedication of a new church at the site of Jesus’ Baptism in Jordan.

In his homily the Vatican Secretary of State urged the faithful “not to be overwhelmed by the grave difficulties of the present time” in the Middle East. In a time of conflict, he said, “it is important that Christians also make their contribution to the building of a just and peaceful society.”

Speaking more directly about the current conflict, Cardinal Parolin said: “I would turn my gaze beyond the Jordan and call for a ceasefire, the release of prisoners and hostages, and respect for humanitarian law.”

