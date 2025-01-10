Catholic World News

Cardinal Bo, other Christian leaders host controversial dinner with Myanmar’s military leader

January 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Myanmar, the Myanmar Council of Churches, and two Protestant organizations hosted a new year’s dinner at the Catholic cathedral complex in the nation’s capital with government officials, including military leader Min Aung Hlaing, who assumed power in a 2021 coup.

According to the Fides news agency, the meeting was controversial, with proponents asserting it kept lines of communication open. Critics, on the other hand, said that it gave the appearance of a Catholic alliance with the military regime amid civil war.

In his address at the gathering, Cardinal Charles Maung Bo spoke about the 2025 jubilee year and called for peace, reconciliation, refugee resettlement, and the commutation of sentences for prisoners sentenced to death.

Buddhism is the official religion of the Southeast Asian nation of 57.5 million (map); the nation is 74% Buddhist, 9% ethnic religionist, 9% Christian, and 4% Muslim.

