Biden cancels plan for final trip, papal audience

January 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: US President Joe Biden has cancelled plans for a trip to Rome and a meeting with Pope Francis this week.

The outgoing president was scheduled to travel to Rome for meetings with the Pontiff and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, on what would have been his last foreign voyage before leaving the White House.

Biden decided to cancel the trip in order to “remain focused on directing the full federal response” to wildfires in Los Angeles, the White House announced. He was also in attendance at the funeral for former President Jimmy Carter on June 9, the date when he had originally planned to fly to Rome.

