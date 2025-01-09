Catholic World News

Some young Haitians are converting to Islam for money, bishop says

January 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Haitian bishop said that some young people in the impoverished nation are converting to Islam for money.

“We know of cases of Muslims who attract young people by giving them almost $100 to convert,” said Bishop Quesnel Alphonse, SMM, of Fort-Liberté. “Though Islam is a minority religion in Haiti, its presence is increasing.”

The Caribbean nation of 11.8 million (map) is 94% Christian (67% Catholic) and 3% spiritist.

