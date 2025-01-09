Catholic World News

Renewed papal appeal for prayer for peace

January 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his January 8 general audience, Pope Francis renewed his appeal for prayers for peace.

“Let us not forget to pray for peace,” he said. “Let us not forget tormented Ukraine; let us not forget Nazareth, Israel. Let us not forget all the countries at war. Let us ask for peace. And let us not forget that war is always, always a defeat.”

The Vatican omitted the Pope’s appeal from its English translation of his remarks.

