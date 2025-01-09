Catholic World News

USCCB office publishes ‘Catholic Elements of Immigration Reform’

January 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Office of Policy and Advocacy of the US bishops’ Department of Migration and Refugee Services has published a two-page document, “Catholic Elements of Immigration Reform.”

The six elements highlighted in the document are “enforcement efforts should be targeted, proportional, and humane,” “humanitarian protections and due process should be ensured,” “long-time residents should have an earned pathway to citizenship,” “family unity should remain a cornerstone of the US system,” “legal pathways should be expanded, reliable, and efficient,” and “the root causes of forced migration should be addressed.”

