In unusual move, Pope transfers Italian prelate from archdiocese to diocese

January 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an unusual move that has the appearance of a demotion, Pope Francis has transferred an Italian archbishop from leadership of an archdiocese (and a second diocese) to leadership of a single diocese.

In 2016, Pope Francis named Father Antonio Caiazzo, a priest of the southern Italian Archdiocese of Crotone-Santa Severina, as archbishop of Matera-Irsina, also a southern Italian archdiocese. While retaining leadership of his archdiocese, he was concurrently named bishop of the Diocese of Tricarico in 2023. The prelate’s cathedrals were 30 miles apart.

On January 7, Pope Francis named Archbishop Caiazzo the bishop of the northern Italian Diocese of Cesena-Sarsina, 400 miles away from his former sees. Although Archbishop Caiazzo no longer leads an archdiocese, the Pope is permitting him to retain the personal title of archbishop.

