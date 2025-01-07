Catholic World News

Stop making ‘incendiary comments,’ American Jewish leaders urge Pope Francis

January 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations has told Pope Francis that his comments about the Israel–Hamas war “fuel antisemitism and unjust targeting of the Jewish state.”

“Statements you have made including, ‘Yesterday children were bombed. This is cruelty, this is not war,’ only serve to distort Israel’s legitimate military campaign,” the American Jewish leaders wrote in a recent letter to the Pontiff. “With global antisemitism at record highs, the American Jewish community calls on you to refrain from making incendiary comments and to build bridges between our two peoples.”

