Nigerian priest charged in fatal shooting

January 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Nigerian priest, Father Joseph Enyinaya, has been arrested and charged with the December 31 death of a young man, who was shot and killed inside a church.

Police say that Father Enyinaya encountered a group of young men setting off fireworks inside the church, and fired warning shots to drive them away, but lost control of his firearm.

The Archdiocese of Owerri issued a statement of regret and condolences to the family of the victim, and urged calm as police investigate the incident.

