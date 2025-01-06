Catholic World News

Nigerian priest charged in fatal shooting

January 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Nigerian priest, Father Joseph Enyinaya, has been arrested and charged with the December 31 death of a young man, who was shot and killed inside a church.

Police say that Father Enyinaya encountered a group of young men setting off fireworks inside the church, and fired warning shots to drive them away, but lost control of his firearm.

The Archdiocese of Owerri issued a statement of regret and condolences to the family of the victim, and urged calm as police investigate the incident.

