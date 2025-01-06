Catholic World News

Renewed papal appeal for prayer for peace, condemnation of attacks on schools, hospitals

January 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his Sunday Angelus address on January 5, Pope Francis renewed his appeal for prayers for peace.

“And let us continue to pray for peace, in Ukraine, in Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Syria, Myanmar, and Sudan,” he said. “May the international community act firmly so that humanitarian law is respected in conflicts. No more striking schools, hospitals; no more hitting workplaces! Let us not forget that war is always a defeat, always!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

