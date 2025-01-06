Catholic World News

Papal warning against bullying in schools

January 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of three Italian Catholic education organizations on January 4 and warned that “if at school you wage war among yourselves, if at school you bully girls and boys who have problems, that is preparing for war, not peace. Please, never bullying, do you understand this?”

Although the Pontiff discussed other themes, he emphasized the theme of bullying. After initially raising the issue, the Pope, at five subsequent points in his address, had those in attendance repeat, “No bullying!” or “Never bully!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

