Biden awards Citizens Medals to pro-abortion, pro-gay activists

January 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Outgoing President Joe Biden has awarded the Citizens Medal—the highest award that the White House can bestow—on a group that included a noted an abortion activist and two leading advocates of same-sex marriage.

In announcing the awards the White House said: “President Biden believes these Americans are bonded by their common decency and commitment to serving others.”

Those awarded included:

Eleanor Smeal, the longtime president of the National Organization for Women, now the head of the Feminist Majority Foundation, a Catholic who decried the Church’s opposition to abortion;

Mary Bonauto, also a Catholic by birth, a lawyer who argued the case for same-sex marriage before the Supreme Court; and

Evan Wolfson, founder of Freedom to Marry, another lawyer prominent in the campaign for legal recognition of same-sex unions.

The list of Citizens Medal recipients also included Liz Cheney, the former Congresswoman who was the sole Republican to join in the House Select Committee that conducted a controversial investigation of the January 6 disturbance at the Capitol.

