Jerusalem Patriarch: Prospects for peace are bleak, apart from Christ

January 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his January 1 homily, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem said that “perhaps we are now in one of the worst moments in terms of possible prospects for peace. Talk of peace that today seems far removed from reality.”

“Never before have political and even religious institutions, including ourselves, shown their weakness as clearly as at this time,” said Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM. “The wait for just and true peace solutions for the peoples of this Land seems to be thwarted again and again by events that rather say the opposite.”

“I am more and more convinced that peace, real peace, which we are calling for with insistence today, comes above all from the decision to listen to the word that God tells us, to go and see this Jesus, that is, to welcome him and to become his disciples,” he continued, adding:

I believe this is the truest contribution we Christians can and must make to the cause of peace: to remind everyone that peace will never simply be the result of human agreements. We have seen what effect these agreements have. Instead, it will always come from the “more” of love, true love, which is the fullness (and not the opposite) of justice, and which, whether we realize it or not, bears for us the face and name of Jesus, who was born dead and rose again for us.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

