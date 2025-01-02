Catholic World News

Church leaders urge Indian government action on anti-Christian violence

January 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: More than 400 leaders of Christian groups in India have joined in an appeal for government action to curb violence against Christians, after 14 separate incidents involving Hindu attacks on Christians during the Christmas season.

The appeal to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was signed by Catholic, Evangelical, Methodist, and other Christian pastors and community leaders.

