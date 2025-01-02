Catholic World News

Renewed papal appeal for prayer for peace

January 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis expressed his “grateful appreciation to all those in the many areas of conflict who work for dialogue and negotiations” and renewed his appeal for prayer for peace.

‘Let us pray that the fighting will cease on every front, and that there will be a decisive effort for peace and reconciliation,” he said on January 1. “I am thinking of tormented Ukraine, Gaza, Israel, Myanmar, Kivu and so many peoples at war.”

The Pope, referring to an Italian television program, added:

I saw, on the program “A Sua Immagine,” footage and photographs of the destruction wrought by war. Brothers, sisters, war destroys, it always destroys! War is always a defeat, always.

