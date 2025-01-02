Catholic World News

Papal plea for forgiveness of debts incurred by poorest nations

January 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his January 1 Angelus address, Pope Francis called for the forgiveness of debts incurred by the poorest nations.

“Pope St. Paul VI wanted the first day of the year to become World Day of Peace,” Pope Francis said. “This year it is characterized, due to the Jubilee, by a particular theme: the forgiveness of debts. The first to forgive debts is God, as we always ask Him when we pray the Lord’s Prayer, referring to our sins and committing ourselves to forgive in turn those who have offended us.”

“And the Jubilee asks us to translate this forgiveness on a social level, so that no person, no family, no population is crushed by debts,” he continued. “I therefore encourage the rulers of countries with a Christian tradition to set a good example by cancelling or reducing as much as possible the debts of the poorest countries.”

