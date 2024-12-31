Catholic World News

Vatican releases Pope’s prayer intentions for 2025

December 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released the prayer intentions of Pope Francis for each month of 2025.

For January, the Pope’s intention is: “For the right to an education.”

