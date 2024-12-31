Catholic World News

McCarrick criminal trial suspended—forever

December 31, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A Wisconsin judge has ruled that the sexual-assault trial of Theodore McCarrick will be suspended until the former cardinal dies.

Responding to a request that the charges against McCarrick be dropped, since the court has found that the 94-year-old defendant is not competent to stand trial, the judge replied that state law did not allow him to dismiss the criminal charge while McCarrick remained alive. So the trial will be “suspended” until his death.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!