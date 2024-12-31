Catholic World News

A challenge for Cardinal Gregory

December 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: J.D. Flynn of The Pillar reports that Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington, DC, will soon resign. (He also mentions rumors about possible successors.)

The main thrust of Flynn’s article, however, is a challenge to the 77-year-old cardinal: will he fulfill the promise that he made when he arrived in Washington: to tell the truth? Specifically, will he release records of the special fund from which Theodore McCarrick reportedly distributed financial gifts to his friends in Rome and in the US?

