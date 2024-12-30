Catholic World News

Massive crowds fill Notre Dame after reopening

December 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: More than 260,000 people have visited the basilica of Notre Dame in Paris since it reopened earlier this month, causing complications for the Catholic faithful who attend Mass there.

With roughly 35,000 tourists flocking to the basilica every day, visitors must wait in long lines to enter. Separate lines are available for those attending Mass, but inevitably some tourists switch into those lines to ensure quicker access—thus prolonging the wait for the genuine Mass-goers.

