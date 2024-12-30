Catholic World News

Papal prayer for suffering children on Feast of Holy Innocents

December 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: On December 28, the Feast of the Holy Innocents, Pope Francis prayed that God would help the faithful protect suffering children.

“Today, on the feast of the Holy Innocents, we think of all those who are small, of all the children who suffer from exploitation, hunger, and war,” the Pope tweeted. “May the Lord help us to protect and support them.”

