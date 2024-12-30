Catholic World News

‘Proclaim the good news of God’s love today’: papal encouragement for Taizé youth meeting

December 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope’s Secretary of State, has written a message on the Pontiff’s behalf to the Taizé Community’s 47th European Youth Meeting, which is taking place in Tallinn, Estonia.

“Dear young people, the Holy Father is counting on you and reaffirms the trust that the Church has in you, because the universal Church needs all of you to proclaim the good news of God’s love today,” Cardinal Parolin wrote in his December 28 message.

“This is also the meaning of the synodal process undertaken by the Catholic Church, which has led to great progress in ecumenical friendship with our brothers and sisters of different Christian confessions,” he added.

The Taizé Community, an ecumenical French monastic community, was founded by Brother Roger Schütz in 1940. The tradition of papal messages for the annual Taizé youth meetings dates to the pontificate of St. John Paul II.

