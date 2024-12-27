Catholic World News

Court halts enforcement of Biden administration’s rule barring reporting of out-of-state abortions

December 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court has halted enforcement of a Biden administration regulation that barred doctors, clinics, and insurance companies from reporting out-of-state abortions to state authorities seeking information about violations of state law.

The doctor who filed suit against the Biden administration expressed concern that the regulation would prevent her from reporting cases of child abuse.

