Man arrested for disrupting Christmas Masses in Maryland

December 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A 56-year-old man has been arrested on charges of disrupting two Christmas Masses in Maryland.

On Christmas Eve, the man entered the parish in Avenue, a hamlet in southern Maryland, disrupted the Vigil Mass, and threw tangerines at an attendee.

Later, the man disrupted Midnight Mass in Leonardtown, a small town 12 miles from Avenue, and poured whiskey in the holy water. Escorted out of the church by parishioners, he attempted to hit them with the bottle.

