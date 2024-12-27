Catholic World News

12th-century English church vandalized

December 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A 12th-century English church, under Anglican control since the Reformation, has been vandalized.

“I attended the scene yesterday and was shocked at the damage caused by the paint, some of it is irreparable,” a local resident said of the vandalism at St. Peter’s Church in Withington, Herefordshire, a village of 1,500.

