Israel summons nuncio to discuss Pope’s criticisms

December 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Israeli government summoned the apostolic nuncio, Archbishop Adolpho Tito Yllana, to visit the foreign ministry to discuss recent criticisms by Pope Francis of the Israeli military offensive in Gaza.

The Pontiff has drawn criticism in Israel for referring to Israeli air strikes as “cruelty” and suggesting that charges of genocide against Israel should be “carefully investigated.” He also had complained that Israeli officials barred Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Patriarch of Jerusalem, from visiting the West Bank. Israeli denied that charge, and in fact the Patriarch had celebrated Christmas Mass in Bethlehem.

However, a spokesman for the Israeli foreign ministry insisted that the summons to Archbishop Yllana had been for a “conversation,” not a formal complaint.

