Catholic World News

King Charles, in Christmas message, stresses help for poor and sick

December 26, 2024

» Continue to this story on BBC

CWN Editor's Note: In his first Christmas message to the people of the United Kingdom, King Charles focused on caring for the sick and the poor, saying: “That is the heart of the Nativity story and we can hear its beat in the belief of all the great faiths.”

King Charles, in a break from tradition, delivered his Christmas message from Firtzrovia Chapel, which was once the chapel of Middlesex Hospital. In his remarks he offered thanks to the medical personnel who have cared for him in his battle with cancer.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!