Catholic World News

At audience, Pope pushes for debt relief, peace

December 26, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his public audience on December 26, Pope Francis repeated his call for international debt relief, urging support for a Jubillee Year campaign by Caritas Internationalis “to relieve countries oppressed by unsustainable debts and promote development.

The Pontiff said that world debt is linked to the international trafficking in arms, and said: “Stop colonizing people with weapons!”

He went on to ask prayers for peace, “especially in war-torn Ukraine, Gaza, Israel, Myanmar, North Kivu, and many other countries at war.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!