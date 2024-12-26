Catholic World News

Biden administration drops plan to force contraceptive mandate

December 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Biden administration has dropped a plan to require employers to provide contraceptive coverage regardless of moral objections.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) had proposed to end an exemption from birth-control coverage for employees who had “non-religious moral objections”—an exemption to the provisions of the Affordable Care Act (“Obamacare”) that had been put in place by the Trump administration.

In a tacit acknowledgment that a new Trump administration would certainly overturn the policy, HHS officials announced that they would “focus their time and resources on matters other than finalizing these rules.”

