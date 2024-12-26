Catholic World News

New Filipino cardinal decries jailing of political opponents

December 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan celebrated Mass in a prison on Taguig City on December 26, and said that the imprisonment of political dissidents in the Philippines is a scandal.

“I hope they regain their freedom soon,” said that cardinal—who received his red hat at the December consistory. “Their plight is being ignored.”

