Indian PM visits bishops’ conference for Christmas greetings

December 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leader of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), visited the headquarters of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India for a pre-Christmas program—the first ever such visit by an Indian prime minister.

“Christmas is a time when we come together to celebrate the message of peace, love and goodwill brought by the birth of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace,” said Archbishop Andrews Thazhath of Thissur, president of the bishops’ conference. “This gathering is a powerful symbol of the unity and harmony that define the spirit of India. Mr. Prime Minister, your vision for a united and progressive India echoes the Gospel values of inclusion and service to all.”

Christ’s teachings, said Modi, celebrate “love, harmony and brotherhood. It is important that we all work to make this spirit stronger.”

Citing the prime minister’s “inaction in protecting the rights of Christians,” nearly 200 prominent Christians signed a statement against the visit.

