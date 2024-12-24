Catholic World News

Russian missile strike damages Catholic church in Kyiv

December 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Russian missile strike shattered the stained-glass windows of St. Nicholas Church, a Roman-rite church in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital. According to the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, one person was killed and 12 were injured in the missile attacks, which also damaged six embassies.

The church plans to hold Christmas Masses despite the damage.

Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said that he prayed the Jesus Prayer in Greek during the attack.

