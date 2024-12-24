Catholic World News

Ecumenical guests to take part in Christmas Eve opening of jubilee year

December 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Ecumenical guests will follow Pope Francis in passing through the holy door of St. Peter’s Basilica as the 2025 jubilee year begins on Christmas Eve.

“This Christmas, as usual, guests from other Churches and Christian Communions present in Rome will be present in St. Peter’s Basilica for the Mass of the Night,” the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity announced. “Some of these ecumenical guests have been invited to be among those who will cross the threshold of the Holy Door after the Holy Father.”

The dicastery explained that the gesture “should not be interpreted as an attempt to associate” the ecumenical guests “with elements of the Jubilee, such as the Jubilee indulgence, which are not in line with the practices of their respective communities. Rather, their passage through the Holy Door is a visible sign of the faith that all Christians share in Jesus Christ, the Word made flesh — the faith we profess in the Nicene Creed — and of our common faith that Jesus himself is the Door through which we enter into life.”

