Pro-Palestinian protest disrupts Mass at Dublin cathedral

December 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupted Sunday Mass at St. Mary’s pro-cathedral in Dublin on December 22.

A group of about 25 protesters marched down the aisle after Communion, carrying signs in favor of the Palestinian cause. The protesters left the church after the priest presiding at the Mass, Msgr. Lorcan O’Brien, said that the Irish people support Palestine, and asking the demonstrators to leave so that the Mass could be finished in peace.

